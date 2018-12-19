Relieve holiday stress

CHRISTMAS is the most wonderful time of the year, but sometimes it can be extremely stressful too. That’s why it’s important to look after your body and ensure you feel refreshed and rejuvenated for the New Year.

At Proud Traditional Thai Massage, staff can assist in loosening muscles and providing much-needed freedom from tension. Whether it is a 30-minute or four-hour session, clients are massaged to release and remove physical tension.

The friendly staff offers a combination of Thai massage and oil massage, all in a nice, clean and relaxed environment. Proud Traditional Thai Massage has also enlisted extra care to ensure maximum relaxation in the Maude Street space.

Treat your loved ones to relaxation this Christmas with one of Proud Traditional Thai Massage’s excellent gift cards. These can be made up to suit any budget, with $20, $30, $50 and $60 options available and for a limited time, they are running a great deal where you can buy six gift cards and receive one for free!

Proud Traditional Thai Massage owner, Kathy Khongsthidporn said, “At the end of another hard year, it’s best to gift friends and family with a relaxing massage.

“This is even the perfect gift to give to yourself! Everyone deserves to feel comfortable and relaxed over the busy time of year.”

Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas. Drop into 272B Maude Street, Shepparton or call 5858 5446 to book a massage.