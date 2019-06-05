Relocating the wayward Murray Cod

A catch-and-release program is underway for Murray Cod and other high-value native fish caught up in the East Goulburn Murray Main Irrigation Channel.

Taking advantage of the end of the gravity irrigation season, Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is allowing the Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) and a contracted electro-fishing boat to enter the irrigation channel to catch the trapped fish for release.

In news that will please local anglers, the partnership plans to relocate hundreds of valuable native fish – mostly decent-size Murray Cod – back into family friendly fishing spots like Lake Benalla, Broken Creek at Nathalia, the Goulburn River and Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton.

Murray Cod and other native fish like Golden Perch and Blackfish have shown they can adapt to life in the Eastern Goulburn Main Irrigation Channel, however, the fish are at risk when GMW conducts regular lowering of channels for de-silting and weed spray programs.

The fish likely original came from Nagambie Lakes and unwittingly found their way into the irrigation network via the Goulburn Weir.

GMW managing director, Charmaine Quick welcomed the joint effort with the VFA, describing it as a “win-win” for local communities, anglers and the environment – not to mention the wayward fish.