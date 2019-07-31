Renowned photographer heading to SAM

SHEPPARTON Art Museum is hosting photographer Ponch Hawkes for her project Flesh After Fifty, 500 Strong, which involves photographing nude portraits of women over the age of 50 on two days on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August.

Ponch will be creating a series of 500 photographic portraits of women over the age of 50 in an attempt to capture changing images of women in different ages and stages of their lives. These portraits will be displayed as part of a concluding exhibition Flesh After Fifty: Changing Images of Women in Art presented in March 2020 in Melbourne.

Ponch is encouraging women over 50 of all cultural backgrounds from the Goulburn Valley to participate by having their portraits taken at SAM. The photoshoot will take 15 minutes, in which participants have the option to bring an object to conceal their face from the camera to remain anonymous.