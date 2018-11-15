Residents celebrate big race

RESIDENTS at Kensington Gardens got right into the spirit of ‘the race that stops the nation’ on Tuesday last week, holding a special Melbourne Cup luncheon.

One hundred and ten participants came together to enjoy a range of activities including a fantastic fashions on the field event that was judged by Kate Long and the residents, with best dressed lady won by Judi Hanlon, best dressed man won by Colin Morris, best dressed couple won by Bev and Peter Schumacher and best hat of the day was worn by Lorrain Rivett.

The residents were also privileged to have Ross Patterson donate a painting he had done of a racing scene, which was unveiled at the luncheon.

Kensington Gardens Social Club president, Lorraine Morris said, “It was fantastic. We all had a great day.

“We enjoyed a champagne and chicken luncheon with salads and sweets made by the residents.

“We had sweeps on every race and we had a couple of wins.

“It was quite an enjoyable afternoon.”