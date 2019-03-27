Residents explore local heritage

CURIOSITY was the driving factor for hundreds of locals who took the opportunity to head out and explore the local historical sites that were opened to the public as part of the Heritage Open Days on Friday and Saturday.

The region’s second Heritage Open Days event included tours of some of Greater Shepparton’s most historic private homesteads, hotels, halls and churches, as well as various places of cultural interest that showcase the Goulburn Valley’s diverse and unique heritage.

Local resident, Andrea McDonald has been living in Shepparton for decades and was thrilled to take the opportunity to learn more about her hometown’s history.

Andrea said, “I was interested in learning more about Dhurringile Prison. I was curious and wanted to look at the heritage building.

“I am interested in the local community. It’s nice to have these types of events happen. It gives you the chance to learn more and them impart what you have learned on to people visiting the local area.”