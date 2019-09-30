Residents to have a say in how city develops.

Residents of Greater Shepparton are to be given the opportunity to have their say on how future challenges for the city will be approached with the release of a new draft ‘Shepparton and Mooroopna 2050: regional City Growth Plan’.

Prepared in conjunction with the Victorian Planning Authority, the plan looks at the sustainable development of Shepparton and Mooroopna over the next 30 years addressing issues such as liveability, land supply, urban renewal, infrastructure, transport and water consumption.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “This is an important opportunity for residents to have their say on how future challenges will be approached.”

Community feedback following the release of a draft in February this year indicated a need to protect and celebrate open spaces in the area, improved access to the river and surrounds and create additional residential and industrial land supply with supporting infrastructure to accommodate growth.

“The Growth Plan will be the blueprint to build on Shepparton and Mooroopna’s unique characteristics to maximise the long-term economic, social and environmental benefit for the community,” said Cr O’Keeffe.

Members of the public can have their say at events being held by the council in the region or by referring to their website at www.greatershepparton.com.au