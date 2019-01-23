Resolve to feel healthier and lighter this year

IF YOUR 2019 New Year’s resolution is to achieve inner happiness and healthiness, Verdure Naturopathy in Mooroopna has a range of programs to help work toward health goals.

After just ten weeks utilising the Ultra Lite program, local resident, Amber Vanderwerf was able to reach her goal weight, and most importantly maintain that weight for several weeks afterwards.

“I felt a significant difference in my body after just three weeks,” Amber explained, “I could feel a boost in overall energy, my skin was much better and there was a notable decrease in inflammation.

“The Ultra Lite program was the easiest and most convenient plan of any health programs I’ve used. After the completion of the ten-week program, I lost even more weight as I was able to utilise the skills I’d learned to keep that weight off.”

Jodi Campbell from Verdure Naturopathy is a registered nurse and naturopath and explained that the Ultra Lite program had seen several of her clients achieve great success.

“In order to stay committed, organisation is crucial and the best thing about the Ultra Lite program is that it allows the opportunity to plan ahead for future meals,” Jodi said.

“There is a crucial maintenance phase at the end where we slowly re-introduce carbs at a rate that the client’s body can handle.”

To kick-start the journey toward your 2019 goals, visit Verdure Naturopathy’s on Facebook, or give Jodi Campbell a call on 0408 356 044 to book an appointment.