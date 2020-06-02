Respiratory clinic opens in Shepparton

Situated at the river end of Vaughan St, adjacent to Princess Park Clinic, a medical GP led respiratory clinic has opened to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the Federal Government, the program intends to open 100 similar clinics across the country.

In announcing the commencement of its operation, local Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum said, “The clinic is to be operated by the doctors and staff from the adjacent Princess Park Clinic and is the best place for anyone with a fever, a cough, cold or sore throat to be attended to.

“I encourage anyone in our community experiencing these symptoms to call the clinic or go online and book an appointment.”

Murray PHN, helped identify the appointed practice to manage the facility. Chief executive of Murray PHN, Matt Jones welcomed the establishment of the Shepparton Respiratory Clinic to help with the testing for community transmission of COVID-19 as more restrictions begin to ease this month.

For people attending the clinic, they will need to book an appointment, either by phone or online. It is important people only attend at the time of their appointment so that social distancing can be maintained and they may be asked to wait in their cars until the clinic is ready to receive them.

To access the clinic, people can go to www.health.gov.au and use the online booking system or ring Princess Park Clinic on 5821 9655.