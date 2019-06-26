Rich Indigenous heritage celebrated

DUE to the fact that NAIDOC Week this year falls during the first week of school holidays, Ardmona Primary School students took some time last week to celebrate Australia’s rich Indigenous history, with a series of NAIDOC Week activities.

NAIDOC Week – taking place from July 7 until July 14 – is annually, a time to reflect on and acknowledge the incredible history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Each year, there is a different thematic focus, and this year’s theme for NAIDOC Week is ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth.’

Ardmona Primary School students celebrated NAIDOC Week with a week-long series of events, including story time activities, arts and crafts, as well as excursions to influential sites around town like Bangerang Culture Centre and The Flats. The group also took part in a special trip to Melbourne to visit the multi-disciplinary Indigenous art collection on National Gallery of Victoria.

Coordinated by Ardmona Primary School’s Koorie education support officer, Nathan Turner, NAIDOC Week is an important component of the school’s culture, especially given the school’s high Indigenous population of approximately 50 percent.