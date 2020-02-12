Riders hit Shepparton in Jayco Herald Sun Tour

1 of 3

On a blazing hot Goulburn Valley Wednesday, riders from around the world competed for the 67th Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

The 121.9 kilometres across the fast flat lands started from beautiful Mitchelton Winery and concluded in the heart of Shepparton.

After the first Bright Brewery Intermediate Sprint was contested at the 10km mark, a five rider breakaway quickly formed featuring Conor Murtagh (Oliver’s Real Food Racing), Ben Hill (Team BridgeLane), Charles-Etienne Chrétien (Aevolo Racing), Jesse Coyle (Nero Continental) and ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast’s Ryan Thomas.

Hill, who just turned 30 was one of the main drivers of the break, constantly animating the group, and was awarded the Quest Shepparton Most Aggressive jersey at days end.

It was Alberto Dainese of Team Sunweb who out-sprinted Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-SCOTT) and Moreno Hofland (EF Pro Cycling) to claim the Mitchelton Wines Stage One line honours.