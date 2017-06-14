Rise in minimum wage David Lee

WORKERS across Victoria will benefit from the Fair Work Commission’s (FWC) decision to boost the minimum wage and all award wages.

Minister for Industrial Relations, Natalie Hutchins welcomed the FWC’s decision to award a 3.3 percent increase in the National Minimum Wage and all award minimum wages for 2016/17.

This will increase the National Minimum Wage to $694.90 or $18.29 an hour.

Today’s decision by the FWC takes into account the submission made by the Andrews Labor Government, which identified increasing reliance on awards across Australia and a rising level of income inequality.

This was underlined by a disparity between wage outcomes drawn from award rates compared to those determined by collective and individual agreements.

The FWC’s decision will particularly benefit women, who have a greater reliance on award rates than men and have a higher degree of employment and income insecurity.

Higher minimum wages provide greater incentives for women to participate in the workforce. They can also have a positive impact on the gender pay gap.

This will also help workers in the hospitality, retail and fast food industry, who will have their rates and overall wages reduced because of the Federal Government’s recent penalty rates position.

Minister Hutchins said, “This decision is a win for some of our lowest paid workers and I’m pleased the Fair Work Commission took our submission into account.

“Better award wages are essential for vulnerable and low paid workers, older workers, young people and labour hire workers right across Victoria.

“The Turnbull Government’s decision to cut penalty rates means our lowest paid workers need all the help they can get so they don’t fall behind the poverty line.”