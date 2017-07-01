Rising drug offences in Victorian schools Editor

POLICE are investigating an increasing number of drug offences on school grounds, with reports showing that 166 drug offences were investigated in 2016, an increase from 139 in 2014.

Since January 2014, more than 450 drug offences on school grounds have been investigated.

The disturbing new figures released by Victoria Police show children as young as 10 are overdosing on methamphetamine, while hundreds more are addicted to illicit drugs

Below are The Department of Health’s tips on how to talk about drugs with your children.

Be a role model

When it comes to drugs there’s no such thing as ‘do as I say, not as I do’. If you take drugs yourself you can’t expect your kids to take your advice. It’s important not to underestimate the influence your behaviour has on them, particularly when it comes to alcohol or tobacco, or misuse of medications.

Be honest with them

It’s natural that you won’t necessarily know everything about drugs. So while it’s important to be informed, you shouldn’t pretend to have answers to every question. Be prepared to say ‘I don’t know but I’ll find out for you’. If you’re honest and clear about where you stand, your kids will find it easier to be honest with you.

Pick your moment

Make sure you pick the right time to discuss drugs with your kids, by looking for natural opportunities as they arise. This might be when you’re all watching TV, or when they’re talking about someone at their school or in their friendship group.

Be calm

When it comes to talking about drugs, being calm and rational is important, as well as not overreacting. Make sure not to ridicule or lecture, as this could make future discussions about drugs more difficult and make your kids more resistant to talking about them at all.

Keep talking

Once you’ve had a discussion about drugs it’s important to have another. Start talking to your kids about drugs early, and be willing to talk to your kids about the issue at any time.

Focus on positives

Be sure to reward your kids’ good behaviour and emphasise the things they do well. Encourage them to feel good about themselves and let them know that they deserve respect and should also respect themselves.