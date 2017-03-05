Rising energy costs the focus of minister’s visit David Lee

THE Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator, Matt Canavan took a tour of the Murray electorate last week, visiting several prominent businesses hit by soaring gas prices.

The minister visited four major employers in the region following an invitation from the Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum, including ACM Pactum Dairy in Shepparton, Gouge Linen and Garment Services in Mooroopna, Tatura Milk and Kagome Australia in Echuca.

Mr Drum said, “Many of the big employers in the Murray electorate are struggling with high energy bills.

“It is crucial that these businesses have access to reliable and affordable energy.

“Each of these businesses employs hundreds of people in the Murray electorate.

“Regional Victoria has such a great history of manufacturing, built on the back of cheap energy prices. The government is focused on making sure businesses have reliable access to gas, as well as a mix of other energy sources, including renewables.”

The minister and Mr Drum also held a roundtable meeting at Tatura Milk with representatives from our region’s biggest manufacturers and food processors.

“This visit gave the minister the opportunity to hear from business leaders about their concerns,’ Mr Drum said.

“I’m pleased the minister was able to hear first-hand from our biggest employers.”