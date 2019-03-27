Rivers running dry

THE Shepparton area is experiencing drier than normal conditions, with the lack of rainfall seeing some rivers run dry.

The Adviser came across a parched looking Seven Creeks last week, and with the little rainfall the region received last year it is easy to see why everything is so dry.

The average annual mean rainfall for Shepparton is 439mm, but last year, Shepparton received just 266.4mm of rain. In 2017, Shepparton received 426.6mm of rain, much closer to the annual average.

Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist, Dr Lynette Bettio said, “What we have been seeing is serious deficiencies of rainfall in the northern Victoria area.

“It was a warm year in 2018, with both maximum and minimum temperatures being higher than average.

“Shepparton also equalled its warmest year on record for daily temperatures, which was only last seen in 2007.

“What we saw during winter was high pressures dominating and a decrease in the frequency and intensity of the rain that normally impacts the Shepparton area.

“Over the last 20 years, between the April and October period, there has been a drying trend over south-eastern and south-western parts of Australia and this is exacerbating the dry conditions.”

Shepparton’s past rainfall chart

In 2018, Shepparton received 266.4mm of rain

In 2017, Shepparton received 426.6mm of rain

In 2016, Shepparton Received 640.8mm of rain

In 2015, Shepparton received 364.2mm of rain

In 2014, Shepparton received 429.8mm of rain

The average annual mean rainfall for Shepparton is 439mm