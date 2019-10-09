Riverside Plaza are celebrating 10 years

Visitors to Riverside Plaza are being challenged over the week 7 to 14 October to guess the make and model of the car provided by Ken Muston Automotive now hidden under wraps in the main plaza. Correct answers will get an additional chance until December 14 to win the car in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Riverside Plaza.

There are also other prizes to win including an ultimate outdoor prize, an entertainment package and technical electrical package, each worth around $4000

Shoppers are invited to make a guess on www.facebook.com/riversideplazashepparton