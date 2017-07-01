Road closure as works continue Editor

NIXON Street, between Welsford and Wyndham Streets, will be closed to through traffic for the next couple of months, while works continue being carried out on Welsford Street.

The area of road will be closed between now and Friday, August 11, and is necessary in order to complete the required construction works. Access will remain open for businesses in Nixon Street from the Wyndham Street entrance.

Welsford Street from Knight Street to Fryers Street remains closed to south bound traffic, with the proposed detour through Wyndham Street (Goulburn Valley Highway) to High Street (Midland Highway). The drainage works are nearing completion and excavation for pavement and tree cells will commence next week. This will require the diversion to start further south of the road at the turning lane in front of council offices.