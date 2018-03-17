Roads closed this week for upgrades David Lee

UNTIL the end of the week, roads around North Street in Shepparton will be closed, with residents being asked to be aware of traffic detours while asphalt re-surfacing works are carried out on North Street and Fryers Street.

Road closures will occur on North Street between Fryers and High Street today, with Fryers Street between North Street and Railway Parade being closed on Thursday, March 15 Friday 16.

Both locations Fryers Street to Railway Parade and North Street Fryers to High Street will have road closures and detours in place while works are undertaken, only one street will be closed at any one time over the period. Motorists and residents are advised to park vehicles in alternate locations and obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers.