Rock legend taking to Shepparton stage David Lee

SITTING down with Skyhooks rock legend, Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie was something that I won’t soon forget. I was taken back to the band’s beginnings and told a few stories from ‘back in the day,’ that had me in stitches. In January next year, Shepparton will have the chance to enjoy the greatest Skyhooks hits, when ‘Bongo’ and his band take to the stage in Shepparton for only the fourth time in his career.

Coming to the GV Hotel on Friday, January 13, the aptly named show, ‘Horror Movie,’ will see the band perform well-known Skyhooks hits including Living in the 70s, Horror Movie and Jukebox in Siberia just to touch on a few.

To celebrate these iconic albums, he has pulled together an all star band with some of the best musicians in the business including Lisa Edwards from the Farnham Band on lead vocals, Steve Williams from the Farnham Band on saxophone, harp and back-up vocals, Sean McLeod from taxi Ride on drums, Michael Cristiano on guitar and back-up vocals and Kim May on the bass guitar.

Bob said, “This show is not Skyhooks but born of Skyhooks. There will be all the stellar hits from the Skyhooks’ Living in the 70s and a smattering of rarities that need to be heard.

“The thing about Shirl was he had a voice that was really distinctive and he had an incredible range. He was a freak…the thing is, guys just can’t sing it.

“I use a female singer, Lisa Edwards, because she is a great singer and has wonderful stage presence. Also, I’ve yet to find a male that can sing in Shirl’s range and it eliminates comparisons. He’s a hard act to follow.

“I have Steve Williams on saxophone, harp and percussion, which adds another dimension to the sound and adds punch to the riffs.

“The Skyhooks played in Shepparton three times. The first was at the Shepparton Town hall on March 21, 1975, the second was at the Shepparton Showgrounds on December 3, 1975 and the third was at the Shepparton Civic Centre on September 3, 1976. That was a while ago, so it will be great to bring the magic of the Skyhooks back to the local community and let them party like it’s 1975.”

Tickets for the show are $45 or $75 for dinner and the show. For further information, phone 5821 9822.