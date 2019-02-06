Rockin’ frolickin’ Cool Cats

FOR those wanting to shake, rattle and roll like they did in the 1950s and 1960s, Cool Cat Rocker’s beginner’s dance lessons will give you the skills to confidently boogie.

Brush up on old skills or learn Rock ‘n’ Roll dance from scratch and even if you don’t have a dance partner, Cool Cats’ friendly and social group of like-minded people will ensure everyone has a rockin’ time.

This year, beginner’s lessons commence on Tuesday, February 12 from 7pm at Wesley Hall on Maude Street, Shepparton and all ages are invited to attend.

Kaye Rossignoli from Cool Cat Rockers said, “Rock ‘n’ Roll is a fun pastime that combines socialising, meeting new friends, having lots of fun and all whilst keeping fit.

“We have the first of our big dances for the year coming up on Saturday, February 16 from 8pm until late at the Shepparton High School Hall. Featuring top Melbourne band, Jump ‘n’ Jive, there will be lucky door and raffle prizes. Tickets are on sale now and must be prepaid.”

For further information, contact Kaye on 5821 5465 or Stuart Barnes on 0408 535 610.