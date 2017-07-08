Roll up, roll up these school holidays! Nicholise Garner

THE circus is coming to town! Silvers Circus is a household name in Australia and after almost forty years on the road has become one of the top 10 circuses of the world. Silvers’ maintains all the sparkle, glamour and death defying acts expected of Australia’s premier circus, dedicated to constant innovation and modernisation with extraordinary artists continually arriving from all parts of the world. Silvers Circus presents a line-up of stunning international artists, Las Vegas style illusions and captivating production techniques.

Silvers Circus will be at the Shepparton Showgrounds from Wednesday, July 5 to Sunday, July 16 just in time for the school holidays! The two-hour action-packed show, featuring Ringmaster and Master of Illusion, Simon Tait includes … The Wheel of Steel, The Globe of Death, The Hoola Hoops astounding balancing act, clowns to keep everyone well entertained along with so much more! Juggling, illusionists, unicycling, the amazing Cloudswing and incredible displays of strength and skill.

Silvers Circus is guaranteed to tap into the nostalgia we all hold for a unique circus experience. For all show details, visit www.silverscircus.com.au and for tickets, call Ticketmaster on 136 100, visit www.ticketmaster.com.au or call the circus direct on 0413 880 044 or 0413 844 241 Prices are from $20 for adults and $15 for children from 3 to 12 years of age. Shows run at 1pm and 7:30pm each day until the last show on Sunday July 16 at 11am.