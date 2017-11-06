Roll-up, roll-up to ‘the family show’ David Lee

THIS Saturday, don’t miss your chance for a great family fun day out when the gates open for the 134th Dookie Show.

Show committee president, Peter Shields said, “This year the committee has worked hard to find new and exciting activities for the children, not to mention free activities!

“Changes for this year’s show include an overhaul of the horse program with a new section added and the return of the rural ambassador awards. In the afternoon there is the inaugural drum stack competition for the adults where competitors carry and stack 20 litre drums without the stack falling over, the highest wins.

“The cute and friendly animal nursery will be here again, as well as dodgem cars, face painting, vintage steam engines, seminars (taking quality photo’s and stock handling with more to be announced) and not to mention the great show bags! There will be lots of kids activities such as gumboot tossing, noughts and crosses, can bowling and later we are bringing back the egg and spoon race, tug of war and more on the oval.

“The pavilions will be full of entries from horses, cattle, sheep, chickens, wool, crops, flowers, artwork, cooking, needlework and much more.”

The show will run at the Dookie Recreation Reserve (top end of Baldock Street/Dookie Street) on Saturday, November 4 with sheds opening after judging at approximately 12pm.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 years to 16 years and pensioners are $5.

For further information, contact show committee president, Peter Shields on 0419 317 671 or secretary, Suzie Hall 0428 765 893.