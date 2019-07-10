Rooftop solar set to soar across Victoria

July 1 marked the beginning of the next phase of Victoria’s solar revolution, with the commencement of the landmark Solar Homes program.

The $1.3 billion program will see thousands of new solar panels, batters and hot water systems installed on houses across the state – boosting energy supply, creating jobs and slashing power bills.

This financial year, Solar Homes will support 49,000 installations, including 42,000 rooftop solar systems on owner-occupied homes and 2,000 systems for rented homes. This builds on the 32,000 domestic solar installations already delivered across the state since the program was launched in August.

More rebates will now be available from the first day of each month; along with no-interest loans to further reduce upfront costs. Victorians wishing to participate in the Solar Homes program must get a least one quote from an approved solar retailer, before confirming their eligibility through an online portal.

The streamlined rebate application process is now easier to use, meaning the rebate will now be applied by the retailer at the point of sale – instead of putting the onus on the customer.

To apply, simply contact a qualified solar retailer to obtain a quote and they will commence the application process. For more information, visit www.solar.vic.gov.au or call Solar Victoria on 1300 363 744.