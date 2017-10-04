Round-the-clock care for Shepparton David Lee

LOCAL residents will have the chance to benefit from round-the-clock-care with the introduction of Shepparton’s first Supercare Pharmacy.

Shepparton’s Chemist Warehouse city will join the current 12 Supercare Pharmacies across the state and will be open 24/7 with a nurse on-site from 6pm to 10pm daily, help thousands more people get the healthcare and advice they need when they need it.

Since July 2016, there have been more than 81,000 visits to Supercare Pharmacies between 10pm and 7am.

There have also been more than 5,000 episodes of care provided by nursing staff. Around 30 percent of Supercare Pharmacy visitors would have gone to hospital if the pharmacy or nursing service had not been available.

Member for Northern Victoria, Mark Gepp announced the next local 24-hour Supercare Pharmacies to open by June 30, 2018.

“It can be an awful feeling when your child is sick in the middle of night. The Shepparton Chemist Warehouse Pharmacy will give local families the peace of mind that round-the-clock care is nearby, when they need it most.

“Our hospital emergency departments have been under pressure this flu season. Supercare Pharmacies have already started making a real difference, providing another option for families, and helping to ease the load, late at night,” Mr Gepp said.