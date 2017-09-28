RPL Shiraz takes out top drop David Lee

TWO-HUNDRED people gathered together to enjoy a little taste of Morocco mixed with the cream of the crop of the region’s local wines at this year’s Dookie Wine Show Awards Dinner, which saw RPL Wines take out the Wine of Show for their 2015 Barrel Selection Shiraz.

Eighty entries were received in total this year, but only seven came out as victors for each category. Class 1 Shiraz was taken out by 2015 RPL Barrel Selection Shiraz, Class 2 Cabernet Sauvignon went to Elgo Estate 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Class 3 Merlot and Merlot Blends was won by Ciavarella 2013 Cabernet Merlot, Class 4 Other Red Varieties was taken out by Mofro 2016 Shiraz Cabernet, Class 5 Chardonnay went to Monichino Single Vineyard 2016 Chardonnay, Class 6 Other White Varieties was won by Tallis 2016 Riesling and Class 7 Sparkling was taken out by Are You Game Sparkling.

Attendees enjoyed a Moroccan theme dinner that started with a range of finger food including lamb meatballs, yoghurt and cucumber, feta, nuts, olives, complemented by a large range of dips and a typical Moroccan flatbread.

For the three course degustation dinner, there was harira (chicken and lamb soup) as a starter, chicken pastilla for the entre, goat tagine with almonds for the main with Moroccan spiced cauliflower salad and buckwheat, mint and pistachio, Harissa roasted carrots with fennel and lentils and cous cous as sides, all served with perfectly matched wines. Dessert was a standout and included a chocolate and pistachio m’hencha with apricot and basil ice cream, served with Moroccan mint tea.

Dookie Wine Show chairman, Paul Phillips said, “In my view, RPL Wines’ entry was the best balanced wine between fruit flavours and integration of tannins and oak. It was a well put together wine and I congratulate RPL Wines on their win.

“Shiraz has always been the standout in quality right across the board, especially coming from the cool climate region up in the Strathbogies.

“The quality of the chardonnays entered this year was particularly pleasing, and the Monichio Chardonnay was well received.

“The quality of entries has been increasing across all classes over the years, except for Merlots. This area does not lend itself to grow good Merlot grapes, making it hard to create good quality Merlot from average grapes.

“We are expecting to see the number of entries increase in the next few years and expect up to 100 entries next year.

“Once again, as has happened for the last 10 years, GOTAFE’s setup décor of the function room at the McIntosh Centre and the quality of the food was exceptional. For only $99 it’s a fantastic value night out. In Melbourne they charge in excess of $200 for an evening of that high quality food and exceptional wine.”