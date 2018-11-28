Safer city camera network stage two to commence

GREATER Shepparton City Council has received a grant of $190,687 from the Department of Justice to go towards stage two of the Safer City Camera Network. This funding will enable council to continue its work to achieve the priority goals detailed in council’s adopted Community Safety Strategy 2018-2021.

Council’s stage two expansion of the Safer City Camera Network has resulted in six potential locations for future cameras being identified including Fraser Street, High Street, Shepparton Sports City, Fryers Street, Queens Gardens and Victoria Park Lake.

These locations are a result of crime statistics data, community perceptions of safety survey results and consultation with Victoria Police and the Safe Communities Advisory Committee. These locations target areas of high community congregation and existing blind spots within the Safer City Camera Network area. Cameras located at these areas can provide greater coverage and more opportunity for early intervention of anti-social behaviour within key Shepparton locations, and thoroughfares, with a particular focus on late night precincts.

Greater Shepparton residents are encouraged to give feedback on the proposed locations via online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sccnstage2 by 5pm on Monday, December 17.