SAM Drawing Wall explores landscape in movement

Melbourne based painter Emily Ferretti will be the 37th artist to take on SAM’s drawing wall – an ongoing series of commissioned, temporary wall-based drawings enlivening the foyer space of Riverlinks and Eastbank.

Completing the artwork live in the foyer during the week of 28 to 31 October, Emily’s work will be inspired by the joys and freedom of living outside the city. Watching the artwork being created allows viewers insight into the complexities and at times simplicity of the creative process, and provides an opportunity to engage with the artist as she works.

“I’ve recently come back from exhibiting at Sydney Contemporary, and after a little break I am feeling refreshed and looking forward to jumping into this next project in Shepparton. Such an exciting opportunity,” Ferretti says.

‘On my way’ will be a painting that describes travelling through landscape. There is a repetitive nature to the work that mimics the feeling of moving past the environment at speed. Tree trunks feel like they bend as you move past them rhythmically like the beat of a drum.

“When thinking about the rural nature of Shepparton I kept on thinking about my time growing up in the country and the freedom I felt once I could drive. I wanted to make an image that represents that freedom but also captures my observations of the landscape when moving past it,” explains Ferretti.

“On my way’ by Emily Ferretti will be on display at Riverlinks and Eastbank from 1 November 2019 to 22 January 2020.