Same-day women’s health appointments available

Situated within walking distance from Shepparton’s CBD, Wyndham House Clinic provide quality and professional health services, with same-day appointments available.

Recently joining the team at Wyndham House Clinic is Dr Kumudu Siriwardene, an experienced general practitioner who has previously worked in various hospitals and medical clinics in Victoria, as well as a leading paediatric hospital in Sri Lanka. Dr Siriwardene speaks fluent Sinhalese and her interests include women’s health, paediatric health, mental health and minor surgical procedures.

Dr Siriwardene joins experienced female practitioners, Dr Ruby Manjiyil Jose and Dr Mala Gupta. Dr Jose commenced work as a general practitioner in Australia in 2010, following almost ten years working as a primary care physician in Kerala and she has a keen interest in general medicine, surgery, chronic disease management, mental health and women’s health.

Dr Gupta practiced in India for several years prior to moving to Australia and has settled in Shepparton with her two small boys and her husband, who is also a general practitioner. Dr Gupta has also worked at the Royal Hobart Hospital in Tasmania and her special interest is in women’s health.

To make a booking, or for more information, contact Wyndham House Clinic by calling 5820 3400 or by booking through their website at www.wyndhamhouseclinic.com.au