Saving the future of our children David Lee

Revolutionary program creating better outcomes for children at risk of becoming disengaged

THE lives and future direction of hundreds of children across Greater Shepparton are already on the path to improvement thanks to a unique psychotherapy through play program being run at schools, and this is only the beginning for the revolutionary program.

The Interventional Therapeutic Play program, which aims to curb the negative future outcomes for those that have acquired neurological impairments stemming from early childhood environmental trauma, has seen accredited therapeutic play specialists hired from the beginning of the year to work with schools and parents to identify at risk children, and work with them to improve their educational and relationship outcomes, eventually leading the child to go on and be positively and actively involved in the community.

Local paediatrician, Dr Peter Eastaugh said, “The statistics that we are gathering are already showing that there is a real problem and we have let this issue get out of control.

“The number of children who have experienced environmental trauma that has had an impact on their growth has increased by 10 fold in the last 20 years.

“Programs like this can make a huge difference to the lives of children.

“They give us an opportunity to intervene and change the trajectory that the children’s lives may take.

“Studies suggest that most adult family violence behaviour comes from early childhood, so early intervention is important.

“In 2011, there were in excess of 200 children from schools in the Shepparton district who were on a waiting list for developmental or behavioural paediatric assessment, with approximately 50 percent of these children attending the Shepparton Neighbourhood Schools, which is a collaborative effort of five schools across the Shepparton region who service some of the most disadvantaged communities/children in the Shepparton region.

“Upon identifying the need to act early, the neighbourhood schools partnered with myself to provide paediatric services to those children who attended the schools from vulnerable families.

“Therapeutic play is psychotherapy in childhood focussing on the ‘right brain’ or subconscious brain. The neurological impact of environmental trauma requires intensive therapeutic intervention and this project aims to evaluate the impact of therapeutic play in schools on an identified population of children who have had a community based paediatric assessment.

“Non Directive Child Centred Play Therapy (CCPT) is a developmentally appropriate counselling approach for children from the age of two years. The purpose of the play based therapeutic intervention is an endeavour to repair the neurological impairments that have resulted from early childhood trauma.

“Through their language of play children can use toys and materials to express themselves within the context of a safe therapeutic relationship.

“This method permits a focus on the child, most particularly his or her inner self, maintaining the assumption that play therapy can be most affective when the therapist does not direct but allows the child to take responsibility for the direction of the play therapy agenda.

“In CCPT children work through life experiences, past or present, conscious or unconscious, traumas and anxieties through symbolic and metaphoric means. Play allows children to re-enact frightening real life events through the use of toys and does not rely on verbal communication, as this narrative is often unaccessible to the child on a verbal level, this re-enactment is important because it provides a way for children to control in fantasy what is unmanageable in reality. Through play and the safety of the therapeutic relationship children can begin to make sense of their experiences and are free to transform an event and change their role from one of passivity into a role of active investigator or controller. From this experience child gain an increased understanding of self, their world and past experiences, which nourishes the development of new neural connections within the child’s brain. Through this process children develop an understanding of self, social, emotional, relational, and problem-solving skills and strategies, gaining psychological insight all which leads to healing, self-discovery and growth.

“The way the project works is that teachers or parents identify problem and then the paediatrician completes a consultation in the school with the family to identify the problem. Then the paediatrician, therapists, teachers, parents and others involved in the child’s life come together and work on the reversing the effects of environmental trauma.

“Environmental trauma produces an acquired brain injury in these children. This affects the behaviour of the child’s brain.

“In essence, the impact these children have on others who don’t have problems and the resources and impact on the community in the long run is enormous.

“We received significant support from the Sir Andrew and Lady Fairley Foundation which contributed $30,000 to train three therapeutic play specialists. The three Neighbourhood Schools also used recent State Government Equity Funding to employ one fully trained play specialist and also provide further funding for the three training therapeutic play specialists.

“We are eternally grateful to the Sir Andrew and Lady Fairley Foundation for their support and their belief in this form of therapy.

“Nowhere else in the world is doing this using the structure we are using.”

Therapeutic Play Specialist and program coordinator, Peta Van Popering said, “This is a relationship based therapy, so the impact of this program varies from child to child.

“For some, it’s a really positive step to build relationships with the therapist, which can then flow on to other relationships such as peers, parents and teachers.

“So far we’ve seen a reduction in anxious behaviours, better peer relationships built and increased participation in active learning and learning engagement.

“It’s all about letting the children lead and allowing them to be comfortable and open up in an indirect way to allow us to better identify the issues that are affecting their behaviour and then working with everybody involved in that child’s life to create a better and more positive outcome for the child.”