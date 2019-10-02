Scalpers hit ticket sales

IT MUST be somewhat disheartening to stand in a queue waiting to be seated at a big name performance only to find the tickets you have purchased for all the family are not authorised and you are then turned away.

Scalpers operate all over the world and in turn, they have come to Shepparton to affect Riverlinks ticket sales. So much so that that the venue has had to modify their online ticket sales operating procedures.

Being able to print at home is no longer an option and members of the public are being advised to only purchase tickets from the Riverlinks website and to not use any ticket reseller. Purchasers will be required to pick up their tickets from the box office prior to the performance.

One of the tricks the unauthorised online resellers try is to suggest that there are only a few remaining tickets often at inflated prices with fake counters marking down the numbers of tickets remaining.

Riverlinks say that even with some of the big-name performances, those tickets are still available and the best way to find out is through the Riverlinks website.

The Riverlinks box office is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday or any time online.