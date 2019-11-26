Schnitzels are serious business

The first schnitzels originated in Austria. The best schnitzels are available in Australia, Shepparton to be exact, and the best of them all are at Schnitz in Fryers St.

Whether you like your schnitzel with chicken, pork, beef or even a vegan variety, they have them all, then there are the different crumbs your might have on each.

Schnitz are having their first birthday and to celebrate they have made a special festive stack of cranberry sauce, cos lettuce, bacon, sage and onion mayo and schnitzel on a potato rosti that will be available until the end of the year.

“Business during the first year has been better than expected,” said manager, Jordan O’Meara. “We have had a great reaction and support from our customers. We always try to keep on track the best we can to maintain that support.”

Schnitz take orders online and have seating for up to 120 people or can cater for your event.