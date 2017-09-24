Schools could unite under new education plan David Lee

FOUR schools across the Shepparton region could unite under the Andrews Labor Government’s plan for improving education across as part of a new Shepparton Education Plan.

The plan will look at learning opportunities from birth to post-secondary, however many of the initial findings relate to the structure and operation of the region’s secondary schools.

The latest phase of consultation will consider proposed scenarios of how Shepparton’s secondary education could look into the future. The options already developed through the first phase of consultation with the community include the region’s four schools remain operating as is, the four schools remain with minor improvements, one secondary school on one main campus with an additional tech school and Mooroopna precinct development and one secondary school on two campuses, additional tech school and Mooroopna precinct development.

As part of the transformational change, suggestions for a number of options for new facilities are to be considered, including a new secondary school, a new tech school, a Mooroopna precinct redevelopment and a new integrated children’s centre.

Further options for consideration will be enhancing teacher capabilities, upgrading school facilities and establishing new approaches to teaching and learning that put students first.

Feedback from the second consultation phase will be used to guide the continued development of the Shepparton Education Plan, with a final recommendation due to government early next year. The Shepparton Education Plan will be delivered over three stages – this first stage focusing on the town’s secondary schools.

Minister for Education, James Merlino said, “We want to genuinely look at all options and to have an open conversation with the community about opportunities and benefits as well as challenges and constraints.

“The community has spoken, it wants to see change so the young people of Shepparton and Mooroopna have better access to a high quality education and we are listening.”