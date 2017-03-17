Schools to benefit from $1.7M in funding David Lee

SACRED Heart Primary School in Yarrawonga and St Mary of the Angels Secondary College in Nathalia are set to benefit from $1.7M in shared funding from the Coalition Government, which will help toward the construction of specialised learning areas.

$1M will go towards supporting the construction of a year 5 and 6 leadership centre at Sacred Heart as well as the demolition of a relocatable building where the year 5s and 6s are currently receiving lessons. Construction on the new leadership centre will start in July this year and is expected to be completed in time for term one next year.

Another $700,000 has been secured for St Mary of the Angels Secondary College in Nathalia, which will go towards the construction of a year 7 learning centre. The works will include the demolition of relocatable buildings and associated works, and is expected to be completed later next year.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum MP said, “The grants are part of the Government’s Capital Grants Program, which provides funding to help improve the infrastructure of non-government primary and secondary schools, which may not have access to sufficient capital of their own.”