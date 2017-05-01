Scot’s undergoing a $1.97M redevelopment David Lee

AFTER 132 years being a prominent building on the corner of Fryers and Corio Streets in Shepparton, Scot’s Church has just begun a $1.97M redevelopment, only the second in the building’s history.

After seeing the first service held in 1888, the church building hasn’t been redeveloped since the 1960s, but the latest plans will develop the church buildings to make them more appropriate for the 21st century.

Designed by church architect, Randall Lindstrom and Peps Plans completing the design work for a new octagonal worship space with a pyramidal roof that will be constructed, the redevelopment will also see the current church building become a place for gatherings, offering hospitality services, with the potential for a small chapel.

Reverend Rosalie Rayment-Hewitt said, “This is in line with our vision to be a church that loves God and is faithful to Christ in worship, community life and in serving the wider community. A church that is a place of unity, welcome, vibrancy and is actively reaching out to others and sharing gifts and resources.

“The redevelopment will assist us in living out this vision by providing flexible spaces for a range of activities into the future.

“The church vestry will be demolished and the floor levelled, leaving the rest of the church intact.

“The new octagonal space will be linked to the present church and hall under one roof, enabling a natural flow from one aspect of our life, worship and ministry, to another. It will also provide a safe and secure space for children and ready access for people of all abilities,” Reverend Rayment-Hewitt said.

The Shepparton Uniting Church Op Shop will trade throughout the construction, with pedestrian entry from Corio Street near the bus stop.

Chair of planning committee for the Scot’s Church redevelopment, Joan McRae said, “The Shepparton Uniting Church Op Shop will be enlarged and refurbished at a later stage of the building process.

“We look forward to continuing this part of our mission and outreach to Shepparton while the redevelopment works take place.”