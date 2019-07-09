Scott signs off

It’s that time of year where football club boards and football departments start dissecting where their club is at and asking themselves: do we need change, or are we happy with where we are at?

First stop in looking at this is who the coach is now and is he the man to take us to the promised land.

Already in the AFL there has been two coaches replaced and with St. Kilda not going as well as what the Melbourne media would like, it appears another is under pressure to keep his job. Along with that, John Longmire and Alistair Clarkson have been linked to rival clubs. That’s a possible five new coaches and we are only two thirds of the way through the season.

Locally, Shepparton United coach Stephen Scott has been the first coach in the GVL to come forward and say that he will not be continuing on. It happens quite differently in the bush compared to the professional level of the AFL. Stephen Scott is a 200 game player and has done the lot at the Demons and bleeds red and blue.

He was thrown in the deep end in February 2018 when Peter Sheahan stepped down due to work commitments and took on the job with the club not having played in a final since 2013. As it stands this week, the Demons have just won three games in a row for the first time since 2013, which was a side coached by premiership coach Marc Quarrell.

With Scott stepping down but coaching out the year, it gives Shepparton United first crack at what is available in the coaching ranks. With only four wins last year and five wins currently, with five rounds remaining, it looks like the Demons are on the improve and a good job for any prospective coach.

Watch this space for more movements off field.