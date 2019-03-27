Scrumptious sausage rolls awarded first prize

WINNING smiles are across the faces of all staff at Tatura Bakery and Lunches following their recent first place award for the best sausage roll at the Victorian Baking Show for 2019.

Congratulations are in order for bakers, Andrew Whitford and Dale Chandler and all the staff at Tatura Bakery and Lunches for adding the 2019 first place sausage roll award to a trove of other wins from previous baking competitions.

Tatura Bakery and Lunches manager, Sue Bevilacqua was excited for the win and proud of all staff for their efforts.

“Everyone is humbled and pleased with the win,” Sue said, “Come on down and try for yourself one of our award-winning sausage rolls.”

The 2019 win for their sausage rolls joins a slew of other great awards for Tatura Bakery and Lunches, including first place white loaf roll in 2013 and second place for their sausage rolls in 2016.

Tatura Bakery and Lunches can also offer their award-winning hot and cold foods and cakes for catering for your next event. For more information regarding this, give the team a call on 5824 1444. Located at 149 Hogan Street, Tatura they are open from 6am until 5pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 1pm Saturday and are closed Sunday.

