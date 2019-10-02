Second super school rally planned

FOLLOWING from the previous ‘Save Our Schools’ rally held on June 28, passionate locals concerned about the transition phase of the Shepparton Education Plan have organised to gather again this Friday, October 4 at 11:30am.

The hotly contested education plan will see the merger of four secondary schools – Shepparton High School, Wanganui High School, Mooroopna High School and McGuire College – into a new school, Greater Shepparton College (interim name).

The march was announced just weeks after the new designs were released for the new college, with frustrated organisers calling upon everyone concerned with the new merger to attend.

Commencing at 11:30am at State Member for Shepparton, Suzanna Sheed’s office, the march will continue up Wyndham Street and finish at Queen’s Gardens.