Security during the holidays

IF YOU’RE planning a much needed break and you’re headed away this festive season, you’ll want to feel safe in the knowledge that your home is secure.
Consider these handy tips to put your mind at ease and help you slip into holiday mode:
- Do a pre-holiday security audit to identify and fix any security gaps, include checking the locks on all windows and gates, reviewing exterior lighting and securing any outdoor valuables
- Think about how the home will look from the street whilst you’re away and consider setting a timer for internal lighting and appliances such as the TV, and evaluate if it is wise to leave at least one car in the driveway
- Inform trusted neighbours of holiday plans and ask them to keep an eye on the house and collect mail before it builds up
- Don’t reveal holiday plans to strangers when communicating with friends on social media