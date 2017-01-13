See what’s on at SAM in 2017 David Lee

SHEPPARTON Art Museum (SAM) has launched the SAM Program for January to April, which showcases four jam-packed months ahead. The SAM Program outlines temporary exhibitions, upcoming workshops, talks and other special events, as well as everyday offerings for all to enjoy.

Later this month, SAM will be presenting the collaborative work of Tracey Moffatt and Gary Hillberg in the exhibition ‘Montages: The Full Cut, 1999 – 2015’ developed by Artspace, Sydney and touring nationally in partnership with Museums & Galleries of NSW. In addition, SAM will present Tracey Moffatt’s ‘First Jobs Series, 2008.’

In early March, SAM will celebrate the launch of its biggest collection publication since 1987, ‘Eighty Years of SAM – The Collection.’

Currently showing until March 19 is ‘Some of the Things I Like (2016)’ by the artist simply known as Nell.

The third successful year of SAM’s Showcase will initially see artists, Andrei Davidoff and Leah Jackson present their work in the display cabinet behind SAM’s Shop.

To kick off the year, SAM will present its popular Summer Holiday Program of art-making for people of all ages and skill-levels from January 17 to 25. Families should especially look out for the free weekend program presented by the National Gallery of Victoria, Kids on Tour, on January 24 to 25 from 10:30am to noon.

To view the SAM Program January to April 2017 visit www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/programs-and-events

Free hard copies are available from the SAM Shop (70 Welsford Street, Shepparton).

SAM is open 7 days from 10am to 4pm (public holidays 1pm to 4pm).

