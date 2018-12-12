Seeing the International Space Station through a lens

A CHANCE occurrence took place recently for locals Jacqui and Jason Hayward, who just couldn’t miss the opportunity to look to the skies and snap a long exposure photo of the International Space Station when it passed through the skies over Shepparton while a spacecraft was attempting to dock to it.

Travelling at 27,000km/h and orbiting roughly 400km from Earth, the International Space Station is a space station, or a habitable artificial satellite, in low Earth orbit. Its first component launched into orbit in 1998, with the first long-term residents arriving in November 2000. It has been inhabited continuously since that date.

It is possible that Jacqui and Jason captured the moment that NASA astronaut Anne McClain, David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, and Oleg Konenenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos joined Expedition 57 Commander Alexander Gerst of ESA (European Space Agency), Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos aboard the International Space Station.