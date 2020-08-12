Seven children treated in hospital every week for farm injuries

Farms typically combine the family home and an industrial workplace, which means children are exposed to a wide range of hazards that aren’t present in urban home environments.

Common injury hazards for children on farms include vehicles (e.g. tractors, motorbikes and quad bikes), animals, water hazards (e.g. dams, rivers, creeks and animal drinking troughs), machinery and poisons.

Hazards such as vehicles, machinery and animals can’t be permanently removed from a farm, so it’s important that practical measures are put in place to help protect children. Establishing a safe play area that is securely fenced, as well as ensuring that children are always actively supervised by an adult, are effective ways to separate children from these hazards and provide a clear boundary between the home and work spaces.

Statistics from the Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit (VISU) reveal that 388 Victorian children aged 0-14 years were treated in hospital in 2018/19 due to a farm related injury (302 emergency department presentations and 86 hospital admissions/transfers) – approximately 7 per week.

Farm safety tips include: