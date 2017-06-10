Shadow Cabinet hear local priorities David Lee

THE priorities of the local area have been voiced, heard and acknowledged by the Coalition Shadow Cabinet according to Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell following a recent visit by the cabinet for a meeting.

Wendy said, “The Shadow Cabinet engaged with a range of people in the community including Greater Shepparton City Council and the Committee for Greater Shepparton, as well as different stakeholders in each of the minister’s particular portfolios such as rail, the airport, bypass, aged care and the hospital.

“I was keen to get them here as now is the time they are formulating their policies for next year’s election and I wanted Shepparton to be first and foremost when they put that together.

“I think they were extremely interested in the region. While they were already well aware of the issues, as I make sure they are briefed on Shepparton’s needs, to have them here to listen to the community on the different needs was very important.

“I was pleased to be able to host the Shadow Cabinet and am delighted at the engagement that the community had with them.”