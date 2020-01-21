Sharks seen in the indoor pool at Aquamoves

For those that don’t mind being in the water while they are being reminded there could be sharks swimming around beneath them, Greater Shepparton City Council’s Word and Mouth will begin this year’s events on Friday 24 January with their “Dive-In Movie – The Shallows” held in partnership with Activities in the Park and Aquamoves at the indoor pool on Tom Collins Drive.

The event revisits the concept that was a sold out success of last year, only the screening of the legendary scary movie ‘Jaws’ is being replaced with ‘The Shallows’, but viewers will still be floating in the pool whilst they do so, giving it an immersive feeling of being in the water with the shark. Aimed at young people aged 15 and over due to the horror themes, it promises to be another big event held locally for young people.

Word and Mouth project manager, Jim Gow said “We are always trying to do something new, and try to change it up all the time so we try new things every year.”

This event is one night only and bookings are required through Eventbrite prior to the night. Entry is $12 per person and no tickets sold at the door. Doors open at 8pm and entry is via the main Aquamoves entrance. Every Word and Mouth event is fully supervised, and is drug, alcohol and smoke free.