Shave the world from blood cancer

On Saturday, March 14 from 11am to 2pm, Shepparton Marketplace will come alive with brave participants shaving or colouring their hair to raise much-needed funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Once again, the team at Just Cuts are generously donating their time to shave/colour all registered participants. Not registered? You can pay to participate on the day by shaving or colouring your hair or beard, buying a raffle ticket, guessing how many lollies are in the hay, purchasing a sweet treat from the Cookie, Cake and Candy Bar and more.

Shepparton Marketplace centre manager, Theresa Lowe said, “We are once again proud to be hosting this great annual community event with all proceeds from the day going directly to the Leukaemia Foundation.”

One of the confirmed shavers who has joined the Shepparton Marketplace team is Benjamin Anderson. Locals might know him from Benny’s 150 Challenge where late last year he raised over $2,700 by walking 171 laps of the Shepparton Lake.

Can’t make it on the day but would still like to donate? Donations can be made at

www.worldsgreatestshave.com. For more information visit www.sheppartonmarketplace.com.au or head down to 110 Benalla Rd, Shepparton.