Sheed announces candidacy for election David Lee

INDEPENDENT Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed has announced she will recontest the seat at this year’s Victorian election.

Ms Sheed, who was elected to the Victorian Parliament in 2014 on a platform of transport, health and education, said she had unfinished business and looked forward to continuing to represent the needs of the Shepparton District community.

Ms Sheed said, “After so many decades of being ignored by consecutive governments, Shepparton District is finally getting the attention it deserves.

“Momentum is building. We’re seeing progress on rail, the first stage of our hospital redevelopment is underway, we have the government’s support for a fundamental transformation of our secondary school system and the community’s concerns about farmers’ access to water under the Murray Darling Basin Plan are being heard by key decision-makers.

“It has been a fantastic first term in parliament, so much has been achieved, but there is so much more to be done.”

Ms Sheed said more funding for track works and new rolling stock for the Shepparton train line would be her number one priority in the lead up to the November election and will seek commitment for the second stage of the GV Health upgrade.