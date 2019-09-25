Sheed Calls for Drum to be water minister

1 of 2

Against a backdrop of a large group of sombre farmers from the region, in an unexpected call to action, Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed MP has called for the sacking of the Federal Minister for Water Resources, David Littleproud MP and for him to be replaced by local Federal representative, Damian Drum MP.

“Damian has recently shown that he gets the issues and is calling for change, “ said Ms Sheed.

Farmers throughout the southern basin region are calling for the minister to be replaced.

“To date, Minister Litleproud has shown no appetite to investigate this important issue and continues to insist the plan should be delivered in full and on time, threatening southern basin farmers with further buybacks,” said Ms Sheed.

“It is ridiculous to have open barrages flushing fresh water into the ocean just to maintain the apparent myth that the Lower Lakes were never estuarine.”

Waaia dairy farmer Mark Bryant, along with his wife Monique attended the hastily called announcement. “It’s fantastic that she is speaking out. Water problems can easily be fixed. Everyone can see what is the problem and what needs to be done except the federal minister,” said Mark.

“I am involved in local community events such as the footy club and it is distressing to see the number of people chucking it in and leaving the area because they are being driven out by the water issues.”

According to Ms Sheed, the Federal Government has been tolerating water ministers who put the interests of their own electorates ahead of the national interest and in particular, those of the Southern Murray Darling Basin.

In a statement to the press, Federal Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum has refused to answer a question regarding whether he wants to become Federal Water Minister, stating that Ms Sheed was ‘wasting time on federal issues she had nothing to do with’ because 90 percent of water policy are state issues.

“Ms Sheed’s ongoing interest in sensationalising federal politics is disheartening at a time when there are a whole raft of state-based policies causing devastation to our productive agriculture industries,” Mr Drum said.

“It would be in her constituents best interests if Ms Sheed focused her energies on driving immediate change in water policy at a state level (such as inter-valley trade, carryover, and delivery share policy) as she was elected to do.”