Sheed calls for improvements in sharing COVID-19 information

Independent Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed says she is extremely concerned about the potential spread of the Coronavirus in our own local communities and calls for more direct information to be made available to everyone.

“I have noticed that on at least a couple of occasions when important interviews are being given on ABC 774 in Melbourne with the Premier or the Chief Health Officer that same interview is not being streamed through to our local regional ABC stations,” Ms Sheed said.

“It is important that people have the clearest and most up-to-date information at all stages just as occurred during the bushfires. I am concerned that this is not currently happening in some of our regional areas. I have now raised the matter with the Minister for Health’s adviser requesting that communication be increased in regional areas.

“We must now be vigilant in terms of following the health advice that is out there and taking even more precautions if you feel that it is necessary in your case.

Ms Sheed said we must also look out for others in our community who we know maybe alone or more vulnerable and who may need some additional assistance with shopping and otherwise being prepared for quarantine periods or shutdowns.