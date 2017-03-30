Sheed calls for speaker allegations to be dealt with appropriately David Lee

INDEPENDENT Member for Shepparton District, Suzanna Sheed has called for the matters relating to the former speaker and deputy speaker to be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

“The resignation of Mr Telmo Languiller as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Mr Don Nardella, the Deputy Speaker – has been a blow to our Parliament,” Ms Sheed said.

“Despite the PWC Audit report which was handed down today, there remains such a cloud hanging over the Legislative Assembly, and this matter must be dealt with.

“I am recommending this matter be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee, as this is what occurred in the last Parliament when Geoff Shaw was found to have misused his benefits.

“In the meantime, I am concentrating on my electorate and the needs of my constituents,” Ms Sheed said.