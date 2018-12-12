Sheed retains seat

RESULTS were announced last week for the Victorian State Election for the seat of Shepparton, with Suzanna Sheed retaining the seat as Independent Member for Shepparton District for another term.

Following the announcement of her re-election, Ms Sheed said, “I’m excited to announce I have been re-elected as the Independent Member for Shepparton District and have been given the privilege of being your representative in the Victorian Parliament for another four years.

“A big thank you to the community for entrusting me to continue to advocate and deliver the outcomes we seek for our wonderful communities.

“I’d like to thank the Shepparton election manager, Mick Bastian and VEC staff for their ongoing efforts over the past few weeks.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to once again thank my family, friends and volunteers for the great effort and support they have shown over my last term of parliament and the campaign period.

“Running a campaign is a huge undertaking that requires an enormous amount of commitment and hard work. I’d like to congratulate Cheryl Hammer, Peter Schwarz, Bill Heath, Murray Willaton and Nickee Freeman for putting up their hands and taking on the task.

“While we may represent differing political views, I applaud all candidates who care deeply about their community and seek to make a positive contribution.”

Liberal Candidate for Shepparton, Cheryl Hammer said, “I congratulate Suzanna on being returned as the Member for Shepparton. I look forward to her delivering everything she has told us an independent could deliver in her second term.

“Importantly, I would like to thank everyone who voted for me, making the contest for the seat of Shepparton a very close one. I am pleased and proud of how well I polled, particularly in the face of the statewide result for the Liberal Party, but it is not the result I was working towards. Being one of the best performing Liberal’s in the state is bittersweet.

“Thank you to my campaign team and the many loyal volunteers who supported me over the past six months. My strong result was a team effort.

“I will continue to work hard for my community and make sure I advance our region at any opportunity, including working with the many organisations I made commitments to during my campaign.

“The Shepparton Sports Stadium redevelopment, Connect GV redevelopment and GV Health stage two with improved mental health facilities and services, among others, must remain on the agenda.”

First preference votes

SHEED, Suzanna 15851 38.40% SCHWARZ, Peter THE NATIONALS 5380 13.03% WILLATON, Murray SHOOTERS, FISHERS & FARMERS VIC 3314 8.03% HEATH, Bill AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY 4769 11.55% FREEMAN, Nickee AUSTRALIAN GREENS 997 2.42% HAMMER, Cheryl LIBERAL 10964 26.56%

Two candidate preferred vote

Suzanna Sheed – 55.32 percent

Cheryl Hammer – 44.68