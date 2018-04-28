Shepp Square hailed a success David Lee

FOR the past two weeks, Greater Shepparton City Council along with several other locals set up shop in Federation Square in Melbourne to showcase what the Greater Shepparton region has to offer, with the Shepp Square event being hailed a success.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The two weeks at Federation Square as Shepp Square enabled Greater Shepparton to be exposed to thousands of people going through Melbourne’s Federation Square with approximately 2,000 visitor guides distributed during this time.

“Shepp Square was extremely well received with Greater Shepparton being talked about positively. We were able to showcase Greater Shepparton in the heart of Melbourne and to show the many levels of opportunity offered was an amazing opportunity.

“I saw first-hand and spoke to the variety of people who attended which included people from Melbourne, tourists and people who know of Shepparton but hadn’t visited for some time.”

“Federation Square are keen for us to do a similar event in the future and have invited Greater Shepparton back.”