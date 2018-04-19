Shepp Square success David Lee

WITH only days to go before Shepp Square in Melbourne reverts back to Federation Square, the two week event has been a great success, with Greater Shepparton City Council saying the event was a great opportunity to showcase our region.

The fortnight transformation of Federation Square into Shepp Square came at a cost of $300,000, and provided Greater Shepparton City Council with the opportunity to put the spotlight on all that is on offer in Greater Shepparton through a range of interactive and informational events and activities.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “It’s been a great opportunity to be out in the forefront of the people of Melbourne and to highlight what Greater Shepparton is all about.

“I’ve been pushing the Visit, Play and Stay message and invite people to take a day trip, hold a conference, take a family weekend away and it gave us the opportunity to talk about housing affordability, education, sharing our story as a region and as a great place to live in and invest in.

“It’s a first for Federation Square to be taken over by a regional city and allowed us to remind people where we are and what we are about. To be in Federation Square as Shepp Square gave us an incredible marketing opportunity.

Over the event, we have had lots of entertainment with many local people involved.

“This week we have the many business opportunities available in the region on show and have some panels organised and people booked in to talk about what we offer in our region.”